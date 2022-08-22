Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT)

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

HEIT stock opened at GBX 114.99 ($1.39) on Monday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 99 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 116.50 ($1.41).

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

