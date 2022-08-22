iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $450,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

CMF stock opened at $56.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $62.71.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.