Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after buying an additional 45,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $90.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

