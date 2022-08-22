B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,847 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $67.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

