B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $56.01 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $162.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27.

