Todd G. Schwartz Purchases 9,864 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 9,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,547.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 218,669 shares in the company, valued at $566,352.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE OPFI opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 204.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 371.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 254.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the second quarter worth $62,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OppFi Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of OppFi from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

