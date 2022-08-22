ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Buys $36,547.83 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,547.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,922.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678.60.

On Friday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 892 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $8,411.56.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 13,175 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,713.25.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 2.6 %

ACR stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a current ratio of 124.52. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

