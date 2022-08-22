Insider Buying: SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Brian Cox bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,449,694 shares in the company, valued at $16,455,040.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Brian Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SurgePays alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kevin Brian Cox bought 4,900 shares of SurgePays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,511.00.

SurgePays Trading Down 3.5 %

SURG opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. SurgePays, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SurgePays Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURG. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SurgePays by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.