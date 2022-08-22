Insider Selling: Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Insider Sells $27,880.00 in Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Angela Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

On Thursday, July 14th, Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $57,440.00.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 5.1 %

TWKS stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of -25.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWKS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.