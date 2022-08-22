Insider Buying: Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CFO Buys 2,975 Shares of Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,146.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.