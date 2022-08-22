Diana Brainard Sells 4,564 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AlloVir Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALVR opened at $7.74 on Monday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

ALVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth $9,724,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in AlloVir by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 753,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AlloVir by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AlloVir by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.