Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,948.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $12.55 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.