TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,849 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Elanco Animal Health worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,907,000 after purchasing an additional 595,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,564,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,073 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,685,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 373,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.