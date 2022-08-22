Reviewing Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mizuho Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $35.30 billion 0.83 -$932.03 million $0.30 7.67 Valley National Bancorp $1.49 billion 4.31 $473.84 million $1.01 12.54

Volatility and Risk

Valley National Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mizuho Financial Group. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mizuho Financial Group and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Valley National Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 9.83% 4.38% 0.18% Valley National Bancorp 27.48% 10.37% 1.16%

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Mizuho Financial Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; real estate agency services; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet needs for customers; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers services, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for various retirement plans. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. As of December 31,2021, it operated 232 branch offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. The company was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

