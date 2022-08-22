VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Financial Analysis

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VAALCO Energy and Barnwell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 31.98% 51.52% 25.90% Barnwell Industries 29.07% 60.37% 25.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Barnwell Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.51 $81.84 million $1.56 3.26 Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.57 $6.25 million $0.73 3.90

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barnwell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.