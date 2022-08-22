Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,661.67.

BZLFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Bunzl Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BZLFY opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

