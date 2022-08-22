Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALEC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Alector Price Performance

ALEC opened at $11.61 on Monday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Alector will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alector by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Alector by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 768,293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 552,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 259,691 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile



Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

