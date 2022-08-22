SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.82.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.57.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

