bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOSY. HSBC cut bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

bpost NV/SA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $6.36 on Monday. bpost NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

