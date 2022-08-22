Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Shutterstock Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1,478.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 20.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 18.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.