Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,245 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Down 5.2 %

Under Armour stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus reduced their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

