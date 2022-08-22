Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. StockNews.com lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,037,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,336. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 86,105 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 596.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 149,906 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNK opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

