Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,868 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 58,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of RKT opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,669,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,385,135.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 765,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

