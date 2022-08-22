Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.02 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.