Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CEO Sells 15,977 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.69 on Monday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
