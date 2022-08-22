Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after acquiring an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $490.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

