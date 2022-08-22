TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,091 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Donaldson worth $23,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

