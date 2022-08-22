Tcwp LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 41,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 535,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 64,439 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2 %

APH opened at $79.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

