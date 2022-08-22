Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Barclays increased their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Price Performance

CI opened at $292.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

