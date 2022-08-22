Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,805 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Realty Income worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

