B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Okta Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $96.21 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

