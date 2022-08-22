Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 1,700 AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,662 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 57,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $899,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 57,600 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $899,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $371.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.18.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 56.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AFC Gamma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 112.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFCG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

