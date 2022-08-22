B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $325,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $91.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

