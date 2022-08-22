B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,823,000 after acquiring an additional 287,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,638,000 after acquiring an additional 92,077 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,020,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 474,675 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.