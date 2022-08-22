B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,438,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $259.82 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.57. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

