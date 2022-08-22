General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

