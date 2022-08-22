Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.12% from the company’s previous close.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of LON:WPM opened at GBX 2,664.20 ($32.19) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,910.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,279.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,570 ($31.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,038.20 ($48.79). The company has a quick ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 21.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2,033.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

