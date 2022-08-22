B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 240.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS opened at $351.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.60.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

