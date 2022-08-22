Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

LON HUW opened at GBX 150 ($1.81) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £101.68 million and a PE ratio of -214.29. Helios Underwriting has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.