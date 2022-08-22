2,416 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Garmin by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

