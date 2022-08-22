B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after buying an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,468,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,820,000 after buying an additional 472,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after buying an additional 290,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Down 4.8 %

SNOW stock opened at $153.94 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

