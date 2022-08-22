B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 731,977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 328,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 872.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 138,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMB opened at $51.22 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

