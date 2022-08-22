B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

