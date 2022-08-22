South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,391 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

CMC opened at $42.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

