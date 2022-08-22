13,200 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COOL opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

