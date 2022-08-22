Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,519 Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kadem Sustainable Impact as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KSI opened at $9.85 on Monday. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

