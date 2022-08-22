Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG opened at $136.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.