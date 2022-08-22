Karpus Management Inc. Invests $250,000 in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUS. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,244,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,598,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,884,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.