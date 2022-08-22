Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,000 Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Alset Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACAX opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Get Rating

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

