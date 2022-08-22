Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,000 Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Alset Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of ACAX opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.40.
About Alset Capital Acquisition
