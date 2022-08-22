Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

HAS stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

